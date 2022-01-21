SketchGenius Review – Create 3D Sketch Videos

January 21, 2022 / Video Marketing

Did you know that you can now turn boring static photos into visually captivating 3D sketch videos? SketchGenius is a brand new video app to create 3D sketch videos that are unique.

This video app leverages the power of next-gen artificial intelligence and video animation technology to create stunning sketch videos in a matter of minutes.

SketchGenius allows you to create unique sketch videos and thereby you can stand out from the rest of the competition with a number of sketch video styles and themes that include:

  • 3D crayon sketch videos – sketch any photo with full color crayon style
  • Charcoal sketch videos – attract, engage and convert your prospects into sales with unique attention-grabbing charcoal sketch videos!
  • Animated notebook sketch videos – pencil sketch inside a fully animated notebook with flipping page
  • Chalkboard sketch videos – convert photos into chalkboard sketch videos with incredible detail
  • Blueprint sketch videos – SketchGenius will convert photos into unique blueprint sketch videos that’s perfect for real estate, architecture, and other marketing videos!
  • Animated flipbook sketch – create a lasting impact on your audience with color sketch animated flipbook videos
  • Black and white pencil sketch
  • 3D color pencil sketch videos – pencil sketch photos in full color for multi-purpose video animation Unlike the other video apps that can only create short videos, with SketchGenius you can create ultra-long sketch videos upto 15 minutes!

Whatever is your marketing needs, SketchGenius can create videos in the niche you prefer – be it educational, sales, marketing, advertising, eCommerce, and any other type of videos you can ever imagine. So you can create educational videos, sales videos, product presentation videos, social media videos, explainer videos, and much more to attract new customers.

Using SketchGenius, you can create videos in any language. The app’s multilingual features like text-to-speech, in-app audio recording, and speech-to-text transcription make it very easy to create videos in other foreign languages!

Turn Photos Into 3D Sketch Videos – Watch Demo Here!

SketchGenius app create 3D sketch videos using AI

SketchGenius App – Convert Photos To Sketch Videos Using AI

Check out the unique features of the SketchGenius app that can convert photos to sketch videos. You can convert any photo into ultra-detailed 3D sketch drawings and animated videos. The app is powered by AI that converts text into scenes and detects color in your photos for a perfect scene.

  • Only video app to create 3D Sketch animated videos with next-gen AI technology
  • Photo-to-3D sketch technology
  • Text-to-3D sketch technology
  • Artificial Intelligence scene creator
  • Unique sketch themes – SketchGenius comes loaded with unique sketch themes to create oil paintings, sketch book, sketch logo reveal, crayon sketch, blue board, and black & white videos with ease
  • Draw using a wide variety of male and female hand styles from various ethnicities for ultra-realistic sketch animations
  • Auto color detect technology
  • Subtitles and captions creator – Easily add subtitles and captions to videos to boost engagement and sales
  • Speech-to-text transcription to personalize videos with your own branding, images, and text
  • 1-Click language translation to attract global audiences with multilingual videos
  • Choose from hundreds of human-like text-to-speech voices – both male and female voices and accents
  • Upload your own voice over
  • Unlike other video apps which only create short videos, with SketchGenius you can create videos with a maximum video length of 15 minutes
  • Flexible timeline editor to customize and edit your videos with ease
  • Millions of royalty-free images to create unique videos on any topic
  • Built-in music library – Select from hundreds of music tracks for videos
  • Background removal – Remove unwanted backgrounds with 1-click and create sketch videos
  • Step-by-step training to reduce your learning curve and get faster results
  • SketchGenius app is 100% newbie-friendly. You can use this video app without any experience or technical skills
  • Create unlimited videos with no monthly fees, no limits, or restrictions
  • Commercial license to sell videos to clients or as a freelancer for profit

You also get access to 11 bonus apps listed below that are worth thousands. These bonuses will be delivered once you log in to your SketchGenius account.

Get The App And All The Bonuses Here!

  • Reels Video Maker App ($297 Value)
  • Agency Video Maker ($297 Value)
  • Neon Video Maker ($297 Value)
  • SketchGenius Client Getting Training ($197 Value)
  • VidCompass App Commercial ($197 Value)
  • VidRank Engine Commercial ($197 Value)
  • Campaign Cloner App Commercial ($197 Value)
  • AI Sales Getting ChatBot Maker App ($197 value)
  • HD Stock Video Bundle ($147 Value)
  • Royalty Free Music Tracks ($147 Value)
  • Skype Mentorship Group ($497 Value)

