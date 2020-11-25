Viddyoze – 3D Video Animation Software

Viddyoze is an online 3D video animation software that allows you to create high quality, studio-grade video animations with a few clicks.

The first version of Viddyoze that was launched in 2015 revolutionized video animation. With the latest release of its new version, video animation has been taken to a whole new level.

With this video animation software, you can create studio-grade intros, outros, CTAs, logo stings, social actions, transitions, pure live-action magic, add cool movie filters, and a lot more.

Since everything is done in the cloud, you can create from anywhere and turn any video into a slick professional-looking masterpiece.

If your videos want to get any attention, traffic, and sales, then they have to be outstanding.

With more than 400 hours of video being uploaded to YouTube every minute, just having an ordinary video won’t make your’s stand out.

Your videos need to grab the attention and keep the attention of your audience.

And most importantly, convert all that attention into ACTION!

With the latest Viddyoze software, you’ll have a simple way to grab attention, keep attention, and convert that attention in just 3 clicks:

All you have to do is, simply login to the Viddyoze app from anywhere, any device, and select the template that you like. ( There are over 1500 templates to choose from various niches )

Next, you customize the template by uploading your own assets like logo, images, colors, fonts, audio, and more…to match your brand and company.

When you’re finished customizing, click the “Create” button and, Viddyoze starts rendering the video in the cloud and your video is ready within minutes!

Click the link below to check out the coolest 3D video animation software around right now that is being used by over 150,000 people.

Viddyoze - Best 3D Animations - Features And Benefits

Over the past year, Viddyoze has undergone an extensive overhaul with a huge array of new, never-seen-before exciting features and benefits. With an overhauled UX, this is the most complete, robust, and powerful version of the software to date.

This is the biggest update the developers have done to the software in recent years. It’s loaded with lots of new features and will totally change the way you experience Viddyoze.

Just check out the features below to have a look at what this new version of the best attention-grabbing 3D video animation software can do for you.

Get access to all studio-grade templates - Features over 1500 templates (or 180+ with a commercial license) to choose from in any niche. Choose from logo stingers, outros, alpha animations, lower thirds, ‘Live-Action’ animations & much more

- Features over 1500 templates (or 180+ with a commercial license) to choose from in any niche. Choose from logo stingers, outros, alpha animations, lower thirds, ‘Live-Action’ animations & much more Customize your template. Change colors, add images, change the font, and even add professional audio tracks to videos.

Powerful cloud-based rendering technology, creates animations in a matter of minutes, ready for distribution, and show off.

Viddyoze templates available for a huge variety of niches and use them for any business you like

Have access to the fastest, coolest video technology outside of Hollywood

Stay on the top of 3D video animations

Get the edge over your competitors and leave them behind…Forever!

Square & vertical templates that are perfect for social media platforms and mobile

Multiple fonts for customizing video creations

Multiple audio options - select from multiple different audio tracks per template

- select from multiple different audio tracks per template Sound FX only – option to have only sound effects in templates, without any music. Get full flexibility and control over your audio selection!

– option to have only sound effects in templates, without any music. Get full flexibility and control over your audio selection! Background removal tool - quickly remove background from images

- quickly remove background from images User Library - upload and store images in your user account! No more browsing your local disk to find assets. Everything is accessible from inside the Viddyoze app!

Import from Pexels, Pixabay, Unsplash - access to hundreds of thousands of images to import directly from inside the app. Browse for images and edit them right inside the app.

- access to hundreds of thousands of images to import directly from inside the app. Browse for images and edit them right inside the app. Get the commercial license of the software and start selling Viddyoze as a service

Viddyoze software isn’t about creating videos. It’s more about creating your videos to look INCREDIBLE.

Now you too can create breathtaking 3D video animations in just 3 clicks, with the World’s #1 video animation software! If you want to stay ahead of your competition and never worry about video production again, get this software now!

The developers have created one of the most powerful video animation software around and right now you have the opportunity to access it.

