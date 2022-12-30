EasyVSL Review – Video Sales Letter Creator

What is EasyVSL? What is a video sales letter? How do you create a VSL? What are the core features of EasyVSL?

All of these explained in this review of the powerful software.

What Is A Video Sales Letter?

A video sales letter (VSL) is a video that is designed to persuade viewers to take a specific action, such as making a purchase or signing up for a service.

VSL are commonly used in marketing and advertising to promote products or services, and are typically focused on making a strong emotional appeal to the viewer.

VSL typically follow a specific format, which includes an introduction, a problem or need that the product or service can solve, a demonstration of how the product or service works, and a call to action.

A video sales letter may also include testimonials from satisfied customers or experts in the field. The purpose of a VSL is to convince the viewer that the product or service being offered is the best solution to their problem, and to motivate them to take action.

A VSL is often used in conjunction with other marketing efforts, such as email campaigns or social media advertising, to help drive sales and increase customer conversions.

What is EasyVSL?

EasyVSL is the #1 most innovative and easy to use high-converting video sales letter creator online. With this powerful software, you can create a VSL in under 60 secs without using any software like PowerPoint, Photoshop, or any other extra tools.

It is the only video creation software that allows anyone, regardless of technical or design experience to easily create professional videos in seconds!

You can create every type of videos with EasyVSL for any industry and niche – affiliate product review videos, sales videos, teaching and training videos, e-com store review videos, Facebook Ads and much more.

With over 40,000+ online entrepreneurs using the software to create high-converting videos – it’s become the standard video sales letter creator.

Watch The 60 Second Demo To Create VSL Here!

Create Video Sales Letter With EasyVSL

EasyVSL comes with a video creation wizard that helps you to:

Instantly transform a video script into a PowerPoint-style presentation in seconds

Sync your voice-over with your slides, correctly the first time (without the need for 2 or 3 other apps)

Have a high-converting, VSL ready in literally minutes

You can create video sales letter with EasyVSL in 4 easy steps:

Step #1 – Paste Your Script And Add Your Slide

Step #2 – Choose Your Design, Transitions, And Effects

Step #3 – Add Your Audio And Sync With Slides

Step #4 – Export or Upload Your Video

CLICK HERE TO START THE VIDEO CREATION WIZARD!

Core Features Of EasyVSL

There are a number of amazing features and enhancements that have been made to create VSL with Easy VSL.

Kinetic Animation – In recent times, kinetic typography-style videos have become popular. This is because such videos instantly engage the viewer and draw their attention for longer viewing times. EasyVSL lets you create these “kinetic-style” or animation typography videos with flashy animations and effects using one of the 10 pre-designed kinetic themes.

– In recent times, kinetic typography-style videos have become popular. This is because such videos instantly engage the viewer and draw their attention for longer viewing times. EasyVSL lets you create these “kinetic-style” or animation typography videos with flashy animations and effects using one of the 10 pre-designed kinetic themes. Automated Speech Recognition – You don’t have to manually sync your video slides with your voiceover audio! Using the built-in speech recognition and artificial intelligence technology, EasyVSL will automatically sync your entire voiceover audio to your video slides with just a click of the button.

– You don’t have to manually sync your video slides with your voiceover audio! Using the built-in speech recognition and artificial intelligence technology, EasyVSL will automatically sync your entire voiceover audio to your video slides with just a click of the button. Import Keynote And PowerPoint Presentations – Import any existing Keynote presentations and PowerPoint presentations right into the software

– Import any existing Keynote presentations and PowerPoint presentations right into the software Sound Effect Transitions – built-in sound effects library to add sound effects to your slide and text transitions that help grab your viewers’ attention.

– built-in sound effects library to add sound effects to your slide and text transitions that help grab your viewers’ attention. Instant Image Search Library – Get instant access to over 1,000,000 royalty-free images and graphics directly from inside the dashboard and add them directly to enhance your VSL

– Get instant access to over 1,000,000 royalty-free images and graphics directly from inside the dashboard and add them directly to enhance your VSL YouZign Integration – Instantly import YouZign created images into your videos.

– Instantly import YouZign created images into your videos. Import EasyVSL Presentations – You can export and import (or share) presentations onto another computer that’s running EasyVSL

– You can export and import (or share) presentations onto another computer that’s running EasyVSL Export .mp4 videos in various resolutions – from web-ready, all the way to HD

WATCH THIS VIDEO TO SEE ALL FEATURES

Easier Script to Slide Creation – Paste the text and the software will generate slides for you automatically, eliminating the need to manually enter content

– Paste the text and the software will generate slides for you automatically, eliminating the need to manually enter content Custom Slide Background Themes – Pick a color, gradient, background image, or custom layout, and get a gorgeous custom background theme for your presentation in seconds

– Pick a color, gradient, background image, or custom layout, and get a gorgeous custom background theme for your presentation in seconds More Custom Fonts – Choose from dozens of high quality, beautifully engaging fonts already pre-loaded, or use your local PC/Mac fonts

– Choose from dozens of high quality, beautifully engaging fonts already pre-loaded, or use your local PC/Mac fonts Drag and Drop Existing Video Clips – This is a perfect feature if you’re wanting to insert a demo of your product, in-front of the camera video, or any video you can think of

– This is a perfect feature if you’re wanting to insert a demo of your product, in-front of the camera video, or any video you can think of Accurate Speech-to-Text Video Creation – You just have to simply “talk” to EasyVSL and the software will automatically convert your speech to text when creating each video slide

– You just have to simply “talk” to EasyVSL and the software will automatically convert your speech to text when creating each video slide Up to 30+ Languages to Translate Your Videos – With 1-click translation, you can instantly translate text using the built-in translation tool. You can create multiple language videos in a few minutes

Languages to Translate Your Videos – With 1-click translation, you can instantly translate text using the built-in translation tool. You can create multiple language videos in a few minutes Text-to-Speech (TTS) – You can choose from a large list of natural sounding voices and EasyVSL will automatically create a voiceover audio file that can be used for your video.

– You can choose from a large list of natural sounding voices and EasyVSL will automatically create a voiceover audio file that can be used for your video. Built-In Audio Recording – The software now has a built-in recording feature, which allows you to record and edit audio directly in the timeline. No need to use any other audio recording software

– The software now has a built-in recording feature, which allows you to record and edit audio directly in the timeline. No need to use any other audio recording software Video Syndication – Syndicate your videos to YouTube, Vimeo, and many other popular video syndication sites with just a click

– Syndicate your videos to YouTube, Vimeo, and many other popular video syndication sites with just a click Quick Key Shortcuts – Work much faster and more effectively using Quick Keys keyboard shortcuts, by working directly from your keyboard

– Work much faster and more effectively using Quick Keys keyboard shortcuts, by working directly from your keyboard Easy Timeline Editor – Makes it super simple to create high converting VSL video in minutes

– Makes it super simple to create high converting VSL video in minutes Regular software updates for Free

Here is what Russell Brunson, Entrepreneur and co-founder of ClickFunnels says…

The first VSL I ever launched CRUSHED my original sales letter, and I have been hooked on them since then. For years it’s taken 3 people on my team to create one VSL. With EasyVSL, I can now do the entire process by myself in about 1/2 the time

Conclusion: EasyVSL Review

EasyVSL makes it easy for ANY website owner to create amazing, eye-catching VSL.

You do not need professional designers and videographers anymore to create your videos. You’ll be able to create them in seconds, using just ONE tool – EasyVSL

It’s the perfect software for affiliate marketing, YouTube marketing, Facebook marketing and other social media marketing.

So if you want a quick way to 2-4x your earnings without lots of extra work, click the link below and grab your copy NOW!

Grab Your Copy Of The #1 VSL Creator Here!