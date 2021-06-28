Sonority – Voice Over And Music Tracks For Videos

Sonority is a voice over and music tracks synthesizer app. This cloud-based app lets you auto-create human sounding voice overs, background music, and complete audio tracks for your videos, ads, VSLs, podcasts, courses, and more!
There are no other text-to-speech and music track apps that even come near to the features that Sonority offers. The voice overs produced with Sonority are far more superior and human sounding than what can be created with Amazon Polly or Google Wavenet.
The app allows you to choose from over 15 different voice over articles, copy-paste your text and convert them into human sounding voices with just a click.
In fact, you can convert any blog post, article, or script into human sounding and voice over in male or female, TV-Anchor level different voices within minutes.
Sonority also allows you to choose from over 1000 artificial intelligence created music. It gives you the ability to create unique music tracks for your videos on complete autopilot using artificial intelligence, without you being an artist or musician.
You just have to choose the type of music you like from 15 different categories and Sonority will automatically create it for you.
You can also mix and merge multiple audio files, both voice overs and music into an audio track for your videos, podcasts, courses and much more.
Sonority is the perfect app for anybody looking to create videos, video courses, video ads, podcasts, YouTube videos and more.
The app makes it very easy for non-English speakers or busy entrepreneurs who don’t find the time to record voice overs or to create human sounding voice overs easily.
You Can Listen To Voice Over Samples Here!
You can create audio tracks for videos or podcasts with Sonority. Take a look below at the amazing features it offers.
Unlike any other text-to-speech software, by using Sonority you can create natural and human sounding voice overs and stock-free unique background music using artificial intelligence within minutes.