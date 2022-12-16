Voiclet Review – Voice & Video Funnels Tech

What is Voiclet? What are the features of Voiclet? How does it work?

WHAT IS VOICLET?

Voiclet is a groundbreaking app that creates new ‘speed-to-lead’ video funnels 10x sales by reducing the customer journey process to just a click, closing leads with high-converting HD video selling.

Voiclet, that uses transformational technology comes with agency rights, allowing you to sell new video funnels to local businesses and online retailers for monthly fees who are frustrated with their expensive, low-converting, and ‘leaky’ marketing funnels.

HOW DOES VOICLET WORK?

Voiclet works in 4 simple steps:

Step 1. Create a Campaign – Organize campaigns by clients and assign specific agents to each campaign that will answer the video or voice calls.

Step 2. Auto-Create a Magic Video Funnel Link or Widget – Then, create a 'magical video link' that will re-direct to video funnels or voice funnels ready for agents to close sales seamlessly.

Step 3. Share the Link & Convert Leads to Sales Fast – Share your video funnel link in ads, social profiles, and more. When clicked, it will open your video sales funnel with agents ready to help close clients instantly.

Step 4. Share with Clients or Give App Access for Fees – Use video funnels to sell your own products faster and easier, or create campaigns for clients for monthly fees. Voiclet lets you view detailed analytics at anytime.

FEATURES OF VOICLET

Voiclet has features never seen before in any other app that includes:

New Video Funnel & Voice Funnel Selling Systems – Upgrade low converting funnels to new video or voice funnels. Voiclet significantly reduce the time it takes from interaction to sale with revolutionary one-click live video selling tech, which help close leads far easier.

Create ‘Magic Video Sales Funnel Links’ – create links or QR-codes that, when clicked or scanned, instantly redirect to your live video or voice funnel to close leads much faster.

Crystal-Clear HD Video Call Tech. – Convert leads faster and easier with live HD video calling that works anywhere in the world

Create Video or Voice Selling Widgets – create special widgets that can be installed to any site or embedded anywhere. Visitors can click to open up an HD video call or phone call with an agent fast and easily.

OmniChannel Marketing Capability To Get More Customers From Anywhere – This unique feature of Voiclet lets you share magic video sales links in Facebook ads, Google ads, Tiktok profiles, Instagram profiles, and more. Whenever these links are clicked, prospects are taken to a video call to be sold and closed instantly.

Web and mobile friendly with iOS, and Android support – agents can answer video or voice calls on the web, or via the iOS and Android app to close leads anywhere, anytime.

Get Pre-qualified Local Business Leads – get pre-qualified leads you can sell services to for $500+ per month.

Agency & Commercial Rights – sell access for a monthly fee, charge for setup, (a service businesses will HAVE to have)

Record video conversations with advanced call encryption

Capture emails with auto-responder integration

Voiclet is easy to use and beginner friendly

Includes tutorials and training with 24/7 support

PROS AND CONS

Here are the pros of the app:

Engage your customers using Voiclet’s revolutionary video technology that explodes revenue for any business.

Create New Video Funnel & Voice Funnel Selling Systems

Magic Video Links – Opens Your Funnels in a Click

Crystal Clear HD Video Call Tech.

Get Leads from Anywhere

Sell Any Type of Product for Any Business

Get Pre-qualified Local Business Leads

Web, iOS, and Android Support

Voiclet is super easy to use and there are detailed training and tutorials for you and small business customers including 24/7 support

Cons : None

CONCLUSION ON VOICLET

As far as I know, no other app has ever launched that speeds up the process of interested lead to sale faster than Voiclet. All due to its revolutionary 1-click video and voice funnel builder technology.

With the new video funnels and voice funnels, this app reduces the customer journey to just a click – No more navigating through big, expensive, leaky funnels no one has patience for!

So with Voiclet, there’s no more need for complicated and costly funnel builders, chat bots, webinar systems, follow-up sequences, and outdated funnel systems that just slow down your sales.

Therefore, on this note, I’ll say; Voiclet is a groundbreaking app and so don’t miss it.

Without any second thought, I’ll give it a five-star review.

