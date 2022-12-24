ContentGenie Review

What is ContentGenie? Who can use ContentGenie? What are it’s best features?

WHAT IS CONTENTGENIE?

ContentGenie is the world’s fastest content creation and social media management tool that creates, plans and publishes contents across multiple social media platforms and websites, using “Siri Style” technology.

Using the same AI technology implemented by Siri – Apple’s AI Assistant, ContentGenie creates 100% original content, and publishes this content to your preferred social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest) and websites…all in less than 1 minute!

WATCH THIS SHORT VIDEO TO CHECK OUT AI TECHNOLOGY IN ACTION!

WHO CAN USE THIS CONTENT CREATION TOOL?

ContentGenie, the content creation and social media management tool works for the following:

Web designers

Video creators

Social media managers

Bloggers

Ad creators

Content creators

Agencies

Business owners

Freelancers

And absolutely ANYONE who wants to make tons of money online selling a high in-demand service.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE ME TO THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FEATURES OF CONTENTGENIE

Siri Style Content Writing: Unlike other content creation apps that use scale and outdated content spinners, ContentGenie has been built and trained to create high quality content. You can create original, traffic pulling contents for social media and websites in less than 60 seconds…using just a keyword.

Unlike other content creation apps that use scale and outdated content spinners, ContentGenie has been built and trained to create high quality content. You can create original, traffic pulling contents for social media and websites in less than 60 seconds…using just a keyword. Video Discovery: Discover the most trending YouTube videos using keywords or entering the video URL, and convert the YouTube video content to a social media or blog post.

Discover the most trending YouTube videos using keywords or entering the video URL, and convert the YouTube video content to a social media or blog post. Article Discovery: Discover the most trending article using keyword or entering the article URL, and convert the article content to a social media or blog post.

Discover the most trending article using keyword or entering the article URL, and convert the article content to a social media or blog post. E-book Converter: ContentGenie converts the content of any E-book or PDF File to social media posts or blog posts.

ContentGenie converts the content of any E-book or PDF File to social media posts or blog posts. Speech to Text AI: Create Live speech, and transcribe it to text content for social media and blog posts, using it’s proprietary Speech Recognition AI. Translate your content in 30+ Languages.

Create Live speech, and transcribe it to text content for social media and blog posts, using it’s proprietary Speech Recognition AI. Translate your content in 30+ Languages. Quote Discovery: Keep your social media pages active by posting trending quotes.

Keep your social media pages active by posting trending quotes. Blog Post Editor: Customize your content for blog and Medium posting using the custom blog post editor. Add images, videos, text and background color, featured image etc.

Customize your content for blog and Medium posting using the custom blog post editor. Add images, videos, text and background color, featured image etc. Social Media Post Editor: Customize your content for social media posting using the custom social media post editor. Add emojis, adjust text etc.

Customize your content for social media posting using the custom social media post editor. Add emojis, adjust text etc. Social Media Publisher: ContentGenie can publish content to all your social media profiles, including Facebook (Pages and Groups), Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and Pinterest.

ContentGenie can publish content to all your social media profiles, including Facebook (Pages and Groups), Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and Pinterest. Blog & Medium Publisher: Publish content to all your WordPress blogs and Medium.

Publish content to all your WordPress blogs and Medium. Content Planner: Plan and schedule posting for all social media and blog content for the next 3 years. View planner calendar by day, month, and year to organize your content goals with more efficiency.

Plan and schedule posting for all social media and blog content for the next 3 years. View planner calendar by day, month, and year to organize your content goals with more efficiency. Unlike any other software out there, ContentGenie comes with an in built Job Finder Solution, that lets you find the most recent and best paying gigs instantly. Using this tool, you never have to worry about finding clients and jobs!

GO CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES HERE!

CONTENTGENIE PROS AND CONS

The pros of ContentGenie are obviously endless, but here I’ll just mention a few of them:

New-Age Technology.

Siri Style Content Creation

24/7 Customer Support And Assistance

Robust Training And Tutorials

Team Feature

100% Cloud-Based Software

Auto-Updating System

At the moment, I am yet to find a downside with software. Everything about this content creation and social media management tool is simply awesome.

FINAL CONCLUSION ABOUT CONTENTGENIE REVIEW

Content creation and social media publishing can be a pain, but ContentGenie lifts all the stress from you.

If you need to create traffic pulling content for businesses, be it as an agency or for personal use, then you need to hurry now and get this software.

With ContentGenie, you can create persuasive and highly converting content in just a couple of minutes – WITHOUT any writing skills or experience.

It is 100% beginner-friendly. You can start generating 100% original and highly engaging content within seconds. Age, skill, and experience is no bar.

Therefore, on this note, I’ll say; ContentGenie is a great solution and I highly recommend it.

Without any doubt, I give it a five-star review, anything outside that will be “BIAS!”

Get ACCESS TO THE SOFTWARE

Go ahead and secure your access to the software. Your investment is SAFE & WISE, cheers!