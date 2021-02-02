Email videos pro - add video to emails

Video email marketing is the latest trend and here’s a software that was just launched called Email Videos Pro. It’s the first-ever app where you can add a video to emails (NOT GIF, but actual, full-length videos!!) and play those videos inside of emails.

Video is the hottest content there is… and every business needs it if they want to grow and email marketing has the best ROI of 144% when compared to any other form of marketing medium.

Email Videos Pro is a full-blown video email marketing suite that helps you to drive massive traffic, conversions, and sales by playing videos right inside the emails.

There’s never been anything like this video email marketing app in the market before and it’s taken the email marketing world by storm. Check it out below…

Email Videos Pro is perfect for both experienced marketers and complete beginners and works In 3 simple steps:

Upload Video – Upload your own video or import a video from YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, Instagram or use one of 500 Done-For-You stock videos in the hottest niches.

Customize Video – Just point-n-click to customize the video. Add Call-to-action using the built-in drag-n-drop editor.

Embed And Send – Embed the video and send it via email. All recipients receive an optimized version of the video email, it doesn't matter which device they use, as it works on all devices and all email clients

Here’s a glimpse at some of Email Videos Pro apps features, the video email marketing app that automates almost 99% of your work.

Works with all your video content. Select video from YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, or Instagram to create your video email.

Upload your own video or use and customize one of the Done-For-You videos in the hottest niches

Choose from the built-in library of Done-For-You premium quality stock videos or upload videos directly from your desktop into Email Videos Pro

Add Call-to-action into videos and get MAXIMUM clicks

Detects the device and the email client to deliver the optimal version of the video, ensuring all viewers enjoy high quality, engaging video experience.

Detects whether the viewer is watching on a cellular, Wi-Fi, or fixed network, and delivers the optimized video to provide the best quality user experience for all recipients.

500 fully editable stunning video templates in 100 of the hottest niches (Contractors, Doctors, Gyms, Restaurants, Travel, etc.)

All the video templates are pre-loaded with voice-overs and content that hits customers in the right spot and skyrockets conversions, sales, and profits

Get full control of your video email. Open video so your recipients can watch the full video with sound or insert URL to redirect them to a sales page, Opt-in page, or wherever you like.

Email Videos Pro works with all the popular autoresponders in the market – Aweber, GetResponse, MailChimp, Sendiio, Sendlane…etc

In-depth tracking and analysis – Learn how your audiences are engaging and responding to your email video campaigns in real-time

Customize the duration of email video

Enable or disable the play loop feature

Enable/disable the download video button in your email to make it easy for users to download the video and watch it later

Nothing To Download or Install. Email Videos Pro app is fully cloud-based and newbie-friendly. You can start profiting immediately.

Commercial license included so you can easily edit, customize with CTAs and sell directly to clients as well

Step-by-step training and round-the-clock support

And lot’s more…Check out more features of the video email marketing app here

Email Videos Pro will help businesses that are struggling with video email marketing and is the perfect solution for E-Com Sellers, Business Coaches, Affiliate Marketers, Video Marketers, Lead Generation Agencies, Digital and SAAS Product Sellers, Local Business Owners, Freelancers, Agency Owners… and many more.

With Email Videos Pro you can have an evergreen business that makes you passive income month after month… for years and years to come with ZERO skills and experience.