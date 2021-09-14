Sqribble Review – eBook Design And Creation Software

Here’s a review of Sqribble – an ebook design and creation software. The review will be covering what the Sqribble software does, who it’s meant for, so you can make a more informed decision about buying it.

Sqribble is a cloud-based eBook design and creation tool with which you can design and create amazing ebooks, reports, whitepapers, guides, manuals, product info, and much more – all within minutes without even writing a single word!

eBook design and creation with Sqribble take just a few steps.

Pick A Template – You choose a template from 50 unique attention-grabbing designs across 15 niche categories. Every template comes with table of contents and professional page layouts.

Add Content Automatically – Just enter a URL and Sqribble will automatically fill the pages with fresh, ready-made content. You can also add content to your ebook from a collection of 1,000 instant niche articles that's available from the built-in content engine. You may also upload your own Word document and Sqribble will automatically extract the content from it and adds it into your eBook. You can also start from scratch and write content yourself, or copy and paste content directly into your pages.

Customize And Publish – Pick a color theme and customize. The amount of customization that can be done to your ebook is great. You can tweak the designs, layouts and everything in-between. You can create a table of contents, insert content into a nice layout, play around with the formatting and design, add, edit, delete stuff… it's only limited by your imagination.

Click The "Generate" button and you're ebook is ready.

By using Sqribble you can overcome the three biggest hurdles to creating ebooks – writing, designing, and formatting. Thereby saving your valuable time and hundreds of dollars.

Sqribble eBook Creator Software Review – Features And Advantages

Unlike other eBook creator software, Sqribble has some really powerful features and advantages not seen anywhere else.

Easy to use – Simple to use All-In-One Sqribble software with easy point and click technology

Stunning designs – 50 unique ebook templates to select from in 15 popular and profitable niche categories

60-second creation – Create professional ebooks, reports, whitepapers, guides, manuals, product info, and more in minutes

Instant Content Engine – Skip writing anything with Sqribble automatic content creation that’s built-in. This one is a big time saver and a big advantage for those who hate writing or don’t have the time to do it.

Automatic table of contents, headers, and footer, page numbering

Drag and drop user interface design

Add unlimited pages

Add your own media

Fully customizable ebooks

Engage your readers with professional layouts and designs

Create Flipbooks that turn your eBooks into interactive and animated pages

300+ Google fonts

1000+ stock library

Commercial License – Sell designs as your own and keep 100% of the profits

Agency rights website – Includes a ready-made website to impress your potential clients

Client management dashboard

1-Click feedback engine

Save thousands of dollars on freelancers and complicated software

The Sqribble software suite also includes training with step by step tutorials and support

With Sqribble, you’ll be able to generate high-quality eBooks with automatic content that attract leads, clients, and sales. This eBook design and creation software is perfect for Product Creators, Digital Marketers, Bloggers, Teachers, Coaches, Authors, Consultants, Entrepreneurs, List Building, Facebook Ads, and many more…

I’ve seen a number of eBook creator software come and go in the past, but honestly, NOTHING comes close to the power of this thing!

So get Sqribble and avoid your valuable time, or thousands of dollars in out-sourcing eBook design and creation to expensive freelancers because you’ll be able to do the same with the click of a button!

