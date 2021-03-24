PursueApp – Cold Email Marketing Software

PursueApp is the most powerful cold email marketing software that’s available in the market. It is an incredibly useful software for lead generation and email outreach. PursueApp significantly reduces the time it takes to find relevant leads and streamlines the entire outreach process.
If you are putting your leads into a regular autoresponder then don’t be surprised if your emails go unread and your response rate is dismal.
If you want real results, what you need is a well-designed cold email marketing campaign that detects exactly how your customer is reacting to the emails and then tailors the strategy based on what they like and dislike.
You need to create a campaign like every email is hand-written and addressed exactly to the person who is receiving it.
This kind of an automation is now possible with a cold email marketing campaign using PursueApp software.
Cold email marketing is extremely effective for agencies offering their services to businesses, services offered by an individual to businesses, others like real estate, architects, financial and insurance marketers, SEO providers, trainers, coaches, and other similar niches where people expect or demand personal attention.
This means that if you are in any kind of service or agency business, then PursueApp the cold email marketing app can be perfect for you.
PursueApp – Benefits Of Cold Email Marketing App
Here are some amazing features and benefits of this cold email marketing app:
PursueApp is the most powerful cold email marketing software system in the market. With features that allow you to create highly personalized marketing campaigns without spending hours. You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars or manage a team of coders to create a powerful app like this.
Here are the pricing for some alternatives to PursueApp software:
- Lemlist – $99/month
- Autoklose – $149/month
- Woodpecker – $56/month
- And more than $69/month for apps like Mailshake, PersistIQ, and Snovio.
This is the most powerful cold email marketing platform with more features than any other alternative. Get access to the software and save as much as 90% now!