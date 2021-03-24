PursueApp – Cold Email Marketing Software

PursueApp is the most powerful cold email marketing software that’s available in the market. It is an incredibly useful software for lead generation and email outreach. PursueApp significantly reduces the time it takes to find relevant leads and streamlines the entire outreach process.

If you are putting your leads into a regular autoresponder then don’t be surprised if your emails go unread and your response rate is dismal.

If you want real results, what you need is a well-designed cold email marketing campaign that detects exactly how your customer is reacting to the emails and then tailors the strategy based on what they like and dislike.

You need to create a campaign like every email is hand-written and addressed exactly to the person who is receiving it.

This kind of an automation is now possible with a cold email marketing campaign using PursueApp software.

Cold email marketing is extremely effective for agencies offering their services to businesses, services offered by an individual to businesses, others like real estate, architects, financial and insurance marketers, SEO providers, trainers, coaches, and other similar niches where people expect or demand personal attention.

This means that if you are in any kind of service or agency business, then PursueApp the cold email marketing app can be perfect for you.

PursueApp – Benefits Of Cold Email Marketing App

Here are some amazing features and benefits of this cold email marketing app:

Personalized cold email campaigns that your leads will love – PursueApp helps you create highly personalized cold email campaigns. The emails are 100% organic and targeted to make your leads feel that they are written just for them. You can create a warm relationship with your leads from the first mail itself. It supports multiple campaigns and you can market multiple products or businesses.

PursueApp has a powerful event and triggers system that watches how your lead reacts to the email and lets you automate the next step based on that. Did your lead open the email? Did they read it? Did they click on any of the links? How many times did they open your email? You can make use of all this information, to create emails that strike on target and compel your leads to convert. You can create custom emails that can be sent on event triggers like open, clicks, etc.

The app works with any lead source and as such can be integrated with any CRM, website, ad campaign, and even manual entry of leads. No matter how you bring in your cold leads, the app will convert them into warm leads and then convert them.

With email marketing, your reputation depends on the leads you target. Target bad or non-existing leads and your sender reputation goes down. PursueApp automatically verifies leads that comes in and makes sure it’s genuine. With its in-built email verification and cleaning system, you can send only to valid leads. This helps in increasing your response rate and thereby maintaining a high sender reputation.

Integrates with Gmail, Microsoft Outlook, Exchange, SMTP, and more

PursueApp has dozens of ready-made email themes and templates to make your emails stand out. These are suitable for every business niche and occasion. You can modify the template with the built-in powerful designer and can be customized with your own graphics and content.

The app not only tracks how your leads warm-up, but it also tracks sales. So if there is any sale from the cold email, you’ll know which lead bought at what level in the sequence. This conversion data will help you make your email sequence bullet-proof.

Full automation for cold email marketing campaigns. Just set it up once and forget.

Craft perfect customer journeys for your niche and customer type.

Create custom emails to be sent on event triggers like open, clicks, etc.

An intelligent reporting system that tells you exactly what’s working and what’s not.

Powerful subscription form builder

In-built URL and text spinning

Get a commercial license of PursueApp that authorizes you to run cold email marketing campaigns for other businesses and charge them a one-time or recurring fee.

Powerful video course to help you grab the maximum sales and profits.

PursueApp is the most powerful cold email marketing software system in the market. With features that allow you to create highly personalized marketing campaigns without spending hours. You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars or manage a team of coders to create a powerful app like this.

Here are the pricing for some alternatives to PursueApp software:

Lemlist – $99/month

Autoklose – $149/month

Woodpecker – $56/month

And more than $69/month for apps like Mailshake, PersistIQ, and Snovio.

This is the most powerful cold email marketing platform with more features than any other alternative. Get access to the software and save as much as 90% now!