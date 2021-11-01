CloudFunnels 2.0 – Funnel Builder Software

CloudFunnels 2.0 is a powerful funnel builder that does everything you need for your online business – you can build funnels, build membership sites, do your email marketing too.
CloudFunnels 2.0 is the only funnel builder software that can be installed on your own server or on any cloud hosting like Google Cloud, AWS, etc.
As WordPress revolutionized blogging, here is a powerful marketing software that makes funnel building easy and that’s going to revolutionize the world of online sales.
CloudFunnels 2.0 is not just an ordinary funnel builder software, but a complete sales system.
Yes, it’s a funnel builder that lets you manage your lists. You can mail them without ever leaving the system. You also save big time without having to pay a recurring fee every month.
CloudFunnels 2.0 is the first funnel builder that’s integrated with an autoresponder system. You get the autoresponder right out of the box and require no plugin and nothing extra to pay!
You will be able to send :
- Mail Sequences – Whenever a new member or customer signs up. You can start a complete mail sequence right within the funnel builder.
- Mail Outs – Send emails to entire lists without having to invest in an expensive autoresponder and without having to worry about opt-ins
- GDPR & CANSPAM Compliant – Build your list without fearing bad consequences, since it is compliant with CANSPAM and GDPR.
CloudFunnels 2.0 is a funnel builder that lets you mail your customers. This makes running your business a lot simpler, easier, and insanely more profitable.
CloudFunnels 2.0 – Powerful Funnel Builder With Autoresponder
Come take a look at some of the really amazing features of CloudFunnels 2.0 – the powerful funnel builder.
Here are the features that you’ve never seen before even in other expensive funnel builders:-
- The only funnel builder software that can be installed on any hosting space – you can install anywhere including shared hosting, VPS, Servers, Google Cloud, etc.
- Easy to use and powerful WYSIWYG page builder that churns out highly optimized 100% responsive and mobile compatible pages. Ready to go within a couple of minutes
- Ability to build funnels of various types – a) sales funnels, b) webinars, c) opt-in funnels
- Get 100% total control and total security over the funnels
- Complete membership system to create free or paid memberships and member management
- Page cloner that lets you duplicate any page or funnel online with one-click
- Create multiple funnels and memberships on one domain or sub-domain
- CloudFunnels 2.0 is integrated with a full-featured autoresponder and SMTP. It also supports all major autoresponders
- A good collection of ready to use templates with over a dozen readymade funnel templates that you can modify instantly
- SEO ready and powerful optimization features – On-page optimization, caching for fast delivery and AMP for high-speed mobile performance
- Built-in payment gateways integration – CloudFunnels 2.0 supports popular payment gateways and carts including Paypal, Stripe, Authorize.net, ClickBank, JVZoo, WarriorPlus, etc
- Integration for SMTPs like Sendgrid, Mailgun, SMTP.com, SMTP2Go etc for your email marketing
- Integration with popular autoresponders like Aweber, Getresponse, MailChimp, MailEngine etc
- A powerful analytic system with reporting and transactions review – Insightful sales and leads analytics to help you always keep track of your business
- Integration with Facebook Pixel, Google analytics, Heat-maps or any other analytics system
- Powerful list management features – Email automation. Send transactional emails, mail sequences, and mail your lists
- Includes A/B testing and split testing to help you get more sales
- Integration with Zapier – Cloudfunnels 2.0 supports Zapier to automatically take your orders and other transactions to any CRM or software platform you desire
- Integrations for Live Chat, Facebook Messenger, Bots, Support desk, Conversion proof, etc
- Avoid expensive monthly recurring charges, funnels going down, paying for memberships and autoresponders separately
- Dozens of readymade plugins that replace expensive external plugins
- Full GDPR support – Cookie consent and data disclosure. Increased protection from funnel hackers
Go ahead and get CloudFunnels 2.0, the only funnel builder software with SEO features to get organic traffic from search engines. This is exactly the marketing tool that your business needs right now!
