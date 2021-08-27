Coursium Review – Create Online Courses In Minutes

Here’s the review of an e-course app called Coursium. The app lets you create online courses in hundreds of niches with the least effort.
With Coursium, you can create online courses without any technical skills or without any need of sharing your profits, which is the case if you were to use big platforms such as Udemy, Skillshare, or other similar platforms.
Coursium helps you create a high-converting e-learning course. You can now create professional online courses in minutes. Create online courses without having to be on camera, without having to record your voice, without having to write a script, without having to ACTUALLY CREATE A COURSE.
That’s right. You can profit from Coursium with no camera, no microphone, and even no course! Just go online and grab one of the thousands of “Creative Commons” videos out there and you will have an awesome course to sell.
Coursium has been created specifically for those who are camera-shy! So, if you’re a marketer just starting out and getting in front of the camera makes you nervous…or you’re just camera-shy in general – you can still use the app. Coursium includes done-for-you courses that are ready to get you going right now.
Using Coursium you can create online courses in just 3 easy steps:
- Import your course videos from anywhere… Zoom, Facebook, Google Drive, Vimeo, Dropbox, URL, computer, your own or Private Label Rights, Creative Commons, or open-source
- Customize your course page. Coursium has hundreds of customizations to make each course reflect you and your brand
- Publish, Promote and Profit. NO hosting is required, your online courses will be ‘LIVE’ in mere minutes
Coursium – e-learning App To Create Courses
Nothing like the Coursium e-learning app is available anywhere. Take a sneak peek at its features.
Coursium is no doubt a unique, powerful e-learning app. With e-learning being a $165 Billion market and predicted to double in the next few years, Coursium will let you dominate that massive market share without you having to do barely anything.
