Coursium Review – Create Online Courses In Minutes

Here’s the review of an e-course app called Coursium. The app lets you create online courses in hundreds of niches with the least effort.

With Coursium, you can create online courses without any technical skills or without any need of sharing your profits, which is the case if you were to use big platforms such as Udemy, Skillshare, or other similar platforms.

Coursium helps you create a high-converting e-learning course. You can now create professional online courses in minutes. Create online courses without having to be on camera, without having to record your voice, without having to write a script, without having to ACTUALLY CREATE A COURSE.

That’s right. You can profit from Coursium with no camera, no microphone, and even no course! Just go online and grab one of the thousands of “Creative Commons” videos out there and you will have an awesome course to sell.

Coursium has been created specifically for those who are camera-shy! So, if you’re a marketer just starting out and getting in front of the camera makes you nervous…or you’re just camera-shy in general – you can still use the app. Coursium includes done-for-you courses that are ready to get you going right now.

See The Powerful E-Course App Demo Here

Using Coursium you can create online courses in just 3 easy steps:

Import your course videos from anywhere… Zoom, Facebook, Google Drive, Vimeo, Dropbox, URL, computer, your own or Private Label Rights, Creative Commons, or open-source Customize your course page. Coursium has hundreds of customizations to make each course reflect you and your brand Publish, Promote and Profit. NO hosting is required, your online courses will be ‘LIVE’ in mere minutes

See It In Action Here!

Coursium – e-learning App To Create Courses

Nothing like the Coursium e-learning app is available anywhere. Take a sneak peek at its features.

Create professional e-learning courses super fast!

Design stunning course ‘modules’ without any design skills

Impress your students with e-learning courses that look amazing on any device

Easy to use interface makes it simple to get started right now

Coursium is fully hosted and managed on the cloud for super-fast delivery. No download or configuration is required!

Upload or import videos from just anywhere: Zoom, Facebook, Google Drive, Vimeo, Dropbox, URL, computer…pretty much from anywhere!

Publish a password-protected course online with 1-click

Sell your own courses or offer a ‘Course Creation’ service as a freelancer and make big bucks!

Easily transcribe videos and audio files

Create multi-language translations in various dialects, pitches, and voices

Top-quality human like text to audio synthesis

Each video can have a custom thumbnail

Ample amount of storage for all your courses

Coursium is SEO friendly and you get easy ranking

“Just Host” option that does not transcribe video and audio

1-click sharing over all the big social media platforms

100% newbie-friendly. Great for part-timers

Get total player control and customization for each video

Powerful embed feature for all video and audio content to place them on any website

Full analytics that keeps you ahead of the game and ready to adjust your strategy as required

Easily make each piece of content downloadable or protect it to preserve your products

Coursium Commercial license included

Lot’s of training to get you moving fast

Quick support to any questions you may have

Coursium is no doubt a unique, powerful e-learning app. With e-learning being a $165 Billion market and predicted to double in the next few years, Coursium will let you dominate that massive market share without you having to do barely anything.

Click the link below to outsmart the big e-learning sites and grab your slice of the pie now!

Get The e-learning App Here!