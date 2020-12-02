ClickAd Review – Ads Creation App For Facebook Ads And Google Ads

ClickAd is a cloud-based ads creation app for Facebook ads and Google ads. In this ClickAd review, I’ll be covering the features and what exactly the app does, so you can take an informed decision before purchasing this app.

The app lets anyone create profitable ads using AI technology along with creatives and ad copy and even run them on Facebook and Google, without any knowledge or skills required in paid ads.

All you have to do is enter a few details about what you wish to promote using the ad, and ClickAd will automatically create tons of ad creatives, and ad copy for you to pick from. You can then run these ads on Facebook and Google right from inside the app’s dashboard.

ClickAd makes creating ads and running them easier than ever before. You need not worry anymore about complex SEO and social media content creation that takes months and sometimes years to achieve results. With this app, all you have to do is simply create ads, run them live, and start profiting today.

ClickAd – Create Facebook Ads And Google Ads Using AI

Here are the features and benefits of using ClickAd to create Facebook ads and Google ads

Access to Profitable Proven to Convert Ads – Create profitable Facebook and Google ads easily, without being a creative genius or ad copywriter

AI Ads Creation Tool – Simply answer a few queries about the product/service/affiliate offer you want to promote and ads are automatically created for you

Ad copy, ad headlines, ad graphics, ad image are all auto-created in seconds, with tons of variations to pick from

100 Ad Design Templates & Ad Copies

Choose From 50 Different Categories & More Being Added

250,000 Templates By Permutation-Combination

Pre-Written Ads Copies

Create, Run & Manage Facebook Ads, Google Ads, and Pinterest Ads from within ClickAd Dashboard. No more dealing with complex ad manager dashboards

Create, Manage & Track all ads & audience from Dashboard

Multiple Social Media Integration

Auto Posting From The Dashboard

Schedule Your Ads

Download ads creatives & copy

Inline Text Editor, Image Editor & Replacement – easily edit any part of the ad, customize, change the image and then download or publish them

Get Access to Millions of Images

ClickAd is a cloud-based app

ClickAd is the perfect ads creating app for:

Facebook and Google Advertisers to create high converting ad creatives and ad copy without the need to spend hours or starting from scratch

Affiliate Marketers to promote offers using proven and profitable Facebook and Google ads without losing money on high-cost ads

Local Business Marketers to help local businesses like restaurants, gyms, etc.. by creating profitable ads that bring in leads and sales for them

Newbie Marketers to quickly and easily create their first paid ad that won’t eat up the budget and bring in leads and sales

Bloggers And YouTubers to promote their blog posts or an educational video and increase their audience and shares on Facebook and YouTube

The fact is, ad traffic is the only real source of fast, on-demand buyer traffic. Instead of spending hours trying to figure out how to create ads, publish them live, and then giving up halfway, ClickAd will let you get all of this done in less than a minute.

Get ClickAd and create your profitable Facebook ads and Google ads without being an expert, selling your own products, services, or even affiliate offers.

