GrabVid – Create Video Content In Minutes

With GrabVid software you can create video content – unlimited and unique content in minutes. It’s a fast video creation tool with no need of creating videos from scratch, since you can repurpose old content.

The software can grab videos from millions of royalty free content at YouTube. GrabVid transcribes your chosen video in minutes – you may modify and change anything you want.

With a few clicks, it then translates the videos into different available languages.

The software automatically extracts the audio from the videos, transcribes them and converts them into auto-captions using artificial intelligence.

It then instantly syndicates on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter for free traffic.

Using this software, you have an unfair advantage because you can dominate the search engines as your channel is filled with fresh video content everyday.

With an easy to use interface, GrabVid makes it simple to get started right away even if your are a newbie.

You can create and sell engaging sales videos, video sales letters, animated videos, explainer videos, Facebook marketing videos, video ads and a lot more.

There is no more need for hiring researchers, writers, editors, designers, videographers, and spending hundreds of dollars to create video content any more.

Click Here To Create Video Content

GrabVid – Repurpose Any Video For More Traffic And Sales

GrabVid can legally hijack and repurpose any video content that’s already popular in your niche and convert them into your own unique videos in minutes.

Take a look at the amazing features of this software:

No need to create videos from scratch. Repurpose old content

Grab untapped markets with old content

Instantly repurpose any video and get 23x more traffic and sales

Dominate search engines with fresh unique content

Accepts videos from YouTube and your computer

Automatic transcribing

Automatic translation

Auto caption creation

Overlay subtitles – converts translated text into subtitles

Rich customization of every video with ability to add text, change font size and color, add background images and videos – customize anything

Get access to premium stock images, stock videos and build your own stock library

Done for you templates in the hottest local and online niches

Create social videos in minutes with GrabVid and upload to Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn with 1-click

Create square videos for Facebook

Multilingual voice-over in male and female voices with ability to control the tone and pitch of the voice-over

Add attention grabbing animations to bring life to your videos

Add cinematic style blending effects

Make your videos look professional and audio fantastic with fades

Control opacity of your videos to create stunning effects

Completely unbranded – when you publish or sell your videos they will play without any GrabVid branding or watermarking, preserving your own brand.

Completely hosted and managed on cloud – so nothing to download or install

GrabVid software is the perfect solution for any businesses that are looking for a global presence:

e-Commerce sellers looking to boost sales

Facebook advertisers who need maximum engagements

Facebook fan page owners seeking to grow their pages

Product vendors trying to provide better training

Brands looking to build recognition

Affiliate marketers who want to drive instant traffic

Content creators who are looking to build their audience base

Get GrabVid Here!