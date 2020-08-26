ZeroTouch – Contactless Ordering System For Any Local Business

ZeroTouch software is a contactless ordering system that can be used by any local business. It’s an innovative software tool that helps small businesses, stores, and restaurants receive and deliver orders seamlessly while practicing social distancing.

The core idea of this software is based on maintaining social distancing.This contactless ordering solution will not only help businesses get back on their feet, but also save lives.

ZeroTouch will work for any local businesses like – Coffee Shops, Cake Shops, Bakeries, Hospitals, Hotels, Restaurants, Beer Bars, Grocery Shopping, Ice Cream Shops, Wine Shops, Boutiques, Salons and many other local businesses you may think of.

The software is very user friendly that you don’t have to be a tech nerd to set it up.

Here is how the software basically works:

Customer scans barcode from phone

All the products are displayed on screen

Customer orders items and can choose to pay for the order

Item is delivered to customer

This solution is very new to the market and all the big brands are already leveraging this technology amidst this pandemic.

Right now freelancers, marketers, agencies, and consultants have an opportunity to white lablel ZeroTouch software and sell it to any local business for any price you want.

ZeroTouch – What You Can Do With This App

Here’s a glimpse of what you can do with ZeroTouch app and some of it’s features:

Build extra confidence and enhanced trust with customers

Minimizes customer contact

Process orders without need for any queues

Ensures business growth while staying compliant

Gain customer satisfaction

Contactless payments – Paypal, Razorpay, Stripe integration

Cash on delivery

Time saving and no chance of human error

User interface that’s clean and easy to use

ZeroTouch is cloud SaaS app with nothing to download and nothing to install

Panel to create clients

White labeling (domain mapping to sub-domains)

Backend client access

Generate QR codes

Branches identifier

Station Id’s

Make your own catalog

Order management

ZeroTouch is a powerful software with a really simple and user friendly interface. It’s the right tool for you to capitalize on the current market situation and COVID-19. Because, nothing like this exists in the market and it’s the first time that such a software product is available. So don’t wait till the market gets saturated. Get the app now by clicking the button below!