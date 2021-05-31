Zapable – Create Mobile Apps Instantly With Mobile App Builder

Want to create mobile apps instantly? Here’s Zapable, a mobile app builder that allows you to create professional mobile apps with the touch of a button and that can be100% customized.

Zapable is a propriety ‘point-and-click’ cloud-based mobile app builder that gives you unlimited access to create professional, eye-grabbing custom mobile apps with ease.

You get 5 fully customizable mobile app templates for ultra-hot industries such as real estate, fitness, small hotels, restaurants, online coaching, and many more.

Also included with Zapable for you to create mobile apps are:

Done-for-you agency videos and voiceovers, so you can start promoting yourself and make money immediately

5 high-converting landing pages ready to pull in clients

A quick reference client negotiation card for stress-free negotiations that earns you top dollar

Highly targeted email swipes to engage potential clients and make sales with ease

You can create mobile apps instantly with Zapable using its ‘drag-n-drop’ technology. All this without spending thousands of dollars, learning to code, or hiring a team of developers to get the job done.

Zapable – Mobile App Builder With 30+ Features

Zapable uses new “instant app” technology to create instant, fast-loading mobile apps that have over 30 plus features. Check out the features of this powerful mobile app builder listed below.

Sell digital products in app – ebooks, audio, PDF, step-by-step courses, etc

Sell e-com in app – Zapable integrates with Teespring, WooCommerce, Shopify, Volusion, Magento, and many others

Sell access to membership app – Integration with Wishlist, Clickfunnels, Teachable, Kajabi

Accept payments with Zapable app – Paypal, Stripe, JVZoo, Clickbank, WarriorPlus integration

Send instant push notifications to people

Access apps directly via web .app URL – You don’t have to pay Apple 30% of your revenues

New technology enables automated Apple submission with a rapid app submission process

Submit to Google Playstore and go Live within 72 hours

Zapable includes next-gen “QR code scanning” enabling digital loyalty cards and employee control customization

Sound Cloud, iTunes, Spotify, Deezer audio integration

Share videos on popular video services platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, Wistia, and many more

Showcase beautiful images of clients businesses services

Attract visitors to your brand with time-sensitive discount coupons

Build amazing real estate directories listing all available properties and features with the option to book an appointment

Create unlimited categories and subcategories with Zapable mobile app builder

Share your businesses location with Maps 1 click “go” function

Collect clients leads, quotes, etc with fully customized form builder

Get repeat business by offering ‘Easy Scan’ QR coupons. Also, encourage visitors to download your app

Zapable comes with pre-installed templates and a completely “Build from Scratch” functionality that can be 100% customized with drag-n-drop technology

Re-order App layout within seconds with lightning-fast and user-friendly interface

Offer your clients their own private log in area with your business branding

Share restaurants menus in PDF format

Integration with online food ordering apps like Just Eat, Grub Hub, Deliveroo, and many more

Allow app users to share, like, and comment directly within the app itself

Zapable integrates with auto-responders like Active Campaign, Get Response, Mail Chimp, Sendiio, and many more

Allow clients to book scheduled appointments and set your availability

Share your app with other people with a totally customized reward plan

Share your Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn profiles

Stay compliant and share your company privacy policy

