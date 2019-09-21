Vidscribe AI Review – Translate Videos To Any Language

What is Vidscribe AI? Why you need Vidscribe AI? What are the features of this AI app?

What is Vidscribe AI?

Vidscribe is an AI-powered traffic generating software that lets you create videos in any local language, add subtitles in the language of your choice, and automatically voiceover the video in any language creating a fresh video with local language audio.

The subtitles are part of a video and not just any other SRT file, thus making your video 100% unique and getting you top rankings plus access to a worldwide audience.

Why You Need Vidscribe AI?

VidScribe AI will get you global traffic that you could never even imagine by automatically translating the video into any language you want, not just the text, but also the audio.

If you want to create videos like the pros without having the required skills or watching hundreds of hours of training videos, VidScribe is the solution you need to succeed as everything is done by AI!

This automated AI-based software will be beneficial if you are having videos that you can only use in a particular language and you are encountering problems converting one video into multiple languages using various software and still not getting the desired results.

You have less competition while searching for videos in other languages.

These days videos rank high on search engines.

Vidscribe AI can create other language versions of your videos with subtitles.

Voiceover your videos in local languages.

You can feed the software any video and the app will detect the audio using Speech AI, and create SRT files in any language, subtitle the video in any language, and even voiceover the video in the language of your choice!

The Windows-based app works beautifully and professionally. You will be able to create multiple legitimate versions of one video, target viewers in multiple countries, and get local language traffic for your business. It’s a tool that you need in your video marketing campaigns.

Vidscribe – Transcribe, Translation, Subtitles, Voiceover Any Video

Vidscribe AI is packed with exclusive features designed to make it easier than ever for you to create a videos in local languages to capture more traffic and thereby improve your video rankings. Here are those exclusive features :

Feed Vidscribe AI any video or YouTube URL and the app will automatically download the video to transcribe, translate, and redub it. You get highly accurate videos with the best-in-class transcription, translation, and voiceover all done for you.

Transcribe any video using voice-recognition AI and create SRT files

Make a subtitled version of your videos – Automatically subtitles your video with high-visibility subtitles in multiple colors. You get an immediate viewership boost in local languages

Vidscribe software can even voiceover the audio on the video in the language of your choice

Publishes your videos on Facebook, YouTube, and even on Instagram and Snapchat without involving any kind of manual job.

Add and modify your videos the way you want including the transcription, translation, or voiceover synchronization

The software makes use of the same technology like Amazon Alexa to get natural-sounding speech in multiple languages.

Uses a constantly improving, highly trained AI to give you the most accurate machine translation.

Select the voice – Different accents plus select male or female voices

Target millions of users in local language markets

More targeted local language keywords ( Get traffic from keywords that you didn’t even know about )

Get #1 ranking on SERPs for keywords with insanely high volumes

Better YouTube rankings and finally more global traffic – Get organic search traffic from around the World

And the best part is that there is no queuing – Just put in the video and you get it in a way you want.

Plus there are no limits – The Vidscribe app makes everything 100% customized the way you want. Modify anything you want including the transcription, translation, or the voice-over synchronization.

