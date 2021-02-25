VideoReel – Short Videos For Social Media And Ads

VideoReel is a cloud-based video creation app to create short videos for social media and ads. It’s a one of its kind video creation software that lets you create gorgeous looking short animated videos using hundreds of easy to edit premium templates!

Short videos are proven to capture the user’s attention much better than either text or images. VideoReel can create short animated videos by simply editing a template and start promoting your products on social media so as to get your message across, increase visibility, get more likes, shares, and engagements.

VideoReel uses a Camtasia-style timeline based video editor so you can easily customize the videos.

All you gotta do is select from over 175 unique video templates and customize them by adding your logo, animation, color, text, images, background, video clips, music, voice-over, text-to-speech, and much more.

You can then create and download or share your videos on Facebook, YouTube or any other social media platform.

VideoReel – The Perfect Video Creation App

VideoReel is the perfect video creation app for bloggers, YouTubers, video marketers, affiliate marketers, local/agency marketers.

And if you are a newbie marketer, VideoReel makes it easier for even you to create your first attention-grabbing video. You can use them to promote your services, offers, or your websites and start getting more views, followers, and sales.

Newbies need not know anything about complex video editing and recording to use this video creation app.

Here’s a list of features of this video creation app:

VideoReel comes packed with 175+ templates, including Intro and Outro templates.

All these templates are 100% customizable – You can fully customize all items in your video to make it exactly how you need them

Drag and drop video editor with instant preview

Image library containing millions of copyright-free images

VideoReel has a video library that contains thousands of copyright-free video-clips to be used as background

Music library with 1000+ background music

Tons of animation styles

Choose from 1000s of fonts

Auto voice-over creation for videos – ability to record your voice-overs or use the custom-built text-to-speech feature

Multilingual support: English, French, Spanish, and Hindi

Upload and publish videos to Facebook Pages or to YouTube right from the VideoReel dashboard

Post your videos to Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and other social media networks from the mobile app

Includes commercial license so that you can sell the videos created

Dedicated support with regular updates

Includes detailed training with video and pdf

Unlike other video creation apps, VideoReel is 100% in compliance with all social media whitehat practices for creating and publishing your videos.No extra cash, creativity, or time is needed from your end because this app is like your own ‘media agency’ saving you thousands every month.