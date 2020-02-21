Sociible Pro – Social Media Marketing System

Sociible Pro is a brand new SAAS based software that creates fully automated social media marketing campaigns from the two biggest social media networks online – Facebook and Twitter.

It allows you to create campaigns in just minutes by leveraging other people’s authority content, thereby getting you unlimited and hands free social media traffic, leads and profits in any niche.

Also, you will be able to set up automated social media traffic campaigns with Sociible Pro in 5 simple steps:

1: Connect your desired social media accounts

2: Input the desired keyword you would like to have the content for and set up your “authority content stream”

3: Cherry-pick the content you would like Sociible Pro to automatically start posting for you

4: Set up your desired schedule and monetization strategy with the built-in overlay system

5: Hit START and watch your social media traffic, sales and leads skyrocket by using other people’s content

Sociible Pro Features

100% brand new SAAS based fully automated software

No requirement of hosting or owning any website.

Automatic lead generation system.

Fully automate social media traffic campaigns from Facebook and Twitter.

Don’t have to pay for Ads

It’s as simple as 1-2-3: Create, Schedule and Profit.

Ability to create Content Streams for every social media accounts by simply searching by keyword, so that Sociible Pro knows precisely what content to start posting.

Ability to create Content Buckets so you can pick the content you want posted.This ensures that only the best, most-targeted and most-engaging content is being posted.

Ability to choose to post In “Stream-Mode” or “Bucket-Mode”.

Ability to Monetize Amazon products – you will be able to instantly connect your Amazon affiliate account and automatically monetize your campaigns with Amazon.

Ability to create automatic overlays to monetize any or all your posts.This includes being able to add opt-in forms, product banners, affiliate links or any other type of overlay you wish.

Ability to fully control how overlays are displayed. You can set your overlays to show up as soon as the page loads, “x” amount of seconds after a page loads, exit-intent, and much much more.

Ability to automatically monetize any and/or all posts that go out to your accounts.You will be able to immediately monetize all or a certain percentage of posts that you specify.

Sociible Pro has built-in scheduling system so it works 24/7 for you – schedule when and how your content is posted for complete hands free campaigns.

Ability to enable Content A.I system.

Overview of detailed stats and metrics for each campaign. You can see things like Facebook likes, love, lols,share count, comment count, Twitter likes, Retweet count etc

100% Newbie friendly – need not have any experience or technical knowledge.

