MyVirtualTours – Create Virtual Tours With Live Video Chat

MyVirtualTours is a plug and play system that allows you to quickly create virtual tours for businesses across multiple niches, even if you have no prior experience or technical skills in virtual reality.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses need a way right now to showcase their location, services and offers uniquely.

And this is the perfect time for businesses to switch to a virtual presence rather than using dead sales and product videos.

MyVirtualTours helps desperate businesses across various niches to not just survive, but rather thrive in these difficult times by adopting to virtual reality and showcasing their products/services.

And the best part, it’s loaded with a ZOOM-like Live video chat feature, allowing business owners to engage, consult and close prospects live on the call and well inside the virtual tours.

Businesses that will need MyVirtualTours include real estate, e-commerce, spas, hotels, restaurants, day cares, doctors, old age homes, online courses and hundreds of other sectors.

You can create virtual tours using MyVirtualTours in three simple steps:

Capture / upload image or video – Use a 360 camera or your smart phone to take fantastic 360 images

– Use a 360 camera or your smart phone to take fantastic 360 images Upload to MyVirtualTours and create virtual tour – By just pointing and clicking, you can insert videos into your video, add interactive elements like – CTA, polls, quizzes, logo, images, buttons, texts, opt-in pop-ups, sliders, timers and much more

– By just pointing and clicking, you can insert videos into your video, add interactive elements like – CTA, polls, quizzes, logo, images, buttons, texts, opt-in pop-ups, sliders, timers and much more Publish and share your virtual tour with the world – Embed your virtual tours on any websites, blogs, e-Commerce stores, sales pages or share it on social media and watch your following, sales and leads skyrocket!

MyVirtualTours – Virtual Tour Builder

MyVirtualTours is completely hosted on the cloud and this amazing virtual tour builder is packed with the below mentioned cutting edge features:

LIVE video chat similar to Zoom, right inside your virtual tours!

Create virtual tours in minutes, complete 360 degree view of any location

MyVirtualTours is the only software that combines the power of 360 virtual tours with the power of Zoom video calls

Profit immediately without any budget, marketing skills or technical experience!

Take 360 degree pictures straight from your smart phone

Add background music to each virtual tour

Full lead generation that’s built-in, you can use with any Autoresponder. Collect leads directly from within your virtual tour

Customizable hotspots – add videos, pictures, maps, polls, social media or anything to your virtual tour

Export each tour for your clients – Embed or host anywhere you like

Advanced analytics (Google analytics, Facebook pixels etc.)

Team member access

Get 10x more leads and conversions

Increased click-through rates – 20% higher

Get maximum engagement and undivided attention of the viewer

100% virtual – need not talk to your prospects in person

Businesses have no other option, but to go virtual right now due to the pandemic.

So get access to MyVirtualTours, the most unique, and powerful virtual tour builder software on the market right now, that will help you build full blown 360 degree virtual tours + Live video chat like ZOOM!

