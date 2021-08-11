Mobile App Builder – Appimize – Create Mobile Apps Instantly

Appimize is a next-generation mobile app builder that lets you create mobile apps instantly in the hottest niches. You can create a completely loaded mobile app in merely 3 steps without any coding skills.

With 100 done-for-you templates, the possibilities and customizations of your mobile apps with Appimize are truly endless. You’ll always have the perfect template for every client or your own personal use.

Point-n-click technology makes creating mobile apps a breeze using this mobile app builder.

Being 100% newbie-friendly, Appimize lets you easily edit, add text, pictures, videos, audio, appointment planner, opt-in forms, and other powerful features to your mobile app without worrying about any code.

You may then instantly share your mobile app with everyone directly and bypass the app store approval process which is costly, frustrating, and time-consuming.

It just takes 3 easy steps to create mobile apps instantly with Appimize. This mobile app builder handles everything for you under one simple dashboard.

Select from 100 DFY templates in the hottest niches.

Customize with your text, pictures, videos, optin forms and other powerful features to your app without worrying about any code.

Click publish and your app will now be Live on all platforms and devices, ready to go viral, without any appstore approval process.

Appimize – Easy And Simple Mobile App Builder

Appimize is an easy and simple mobile app builder that comes with the following powerful features.

100 stunning ready and done-for-you templates in the hottest niches that are fully customizable. You have unlimited flexibility to create fully responsive mobile apps that people would pay thousands for.

Appimize is easy, fast, and simple to use. Simply pick a done-for-you template, enter your app name, add text and features that you want in the app, customize to your liking, click publish and the app is Live. Appimize lets you easily customize the look and feel of your app by adding text, images, videos, color, and other content with just a few clicks.

No coding skills are required – You save tens of thousands of dollars in development costs by letting Appimize do it all for you with just a few clicks. Never pay for expensive designers, freelancers, or developers again.

No app store approvals are required – You can share the mobile app directly via SMS, email, or social media for organic reach

You can build apps with Appimize for any marketing needs – Whether it’s selling products, services, or building a fan base, Appimize gives you unlimited flexibility and has you covered in all ways

Boost your customer engagement and sales by using push notifications. You can instantly engage with all users of your app by leveraging the power of automated push notifications and direct SMS messaging. You can send them messages on any updates, new products, and even promotional messages which display as a pop-up on their phones. Gets you 90% better open rates than email marketing.

The apps you build with Appimize are accessible everywhere – iOS, Android, and desktop. It’s compatible with all devices and easy to view, download and share

Other mobile app builders charge you a monthly fee just to host one app. Appimize will host all your mobile apps on its dedicated servers 24/7, without any monthly fees, with no limits or any restrictions, saving you thousands of dollars in hosting fees.

With the commercial license, you can sell these apps online or to local businesses and keep 100% of the profits!

Zero learning curve – All the templates are done for you and ready to be used, no design skills are needed

Get Appimize now and say goodbye to spending thousands of dollars on hiring developers, learning code, or using outdated mobile app builder that come with limited features and is also difficult to use.

