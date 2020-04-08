Meetvio – Live Meeting Webinar Autowebinar Software

Meetvio is an all-in-one meeting, webinar, and autowebinar software. This platform helps you quickly set up and host Live meetings, Live webinars, evergreen webinars, hybrid, and autowebinars. You don’t require any technical skills, and you don’t need any prior experience in hosting webinars.

You have probably seen and used a meeting platform like Zoom, or a webinar platform like GoToWebinar, or an auto webinar software platform like EverWebinar.

But I think you have never come across Meetvio, which is an all-in-one solution that allows you to run meetings, webinars, autowebinar, and every kind of webinar under one roof.

It is perfect for digital marketers, affiliate marketers, local marketers, entrepreneurs, trainers, solo ads vendors, and for anyone into internet marketing.

What makes Meetvio truly extraordinary is the ultra-low audio and video latency for a premium real-time viewing experience. Running webinars have shown to significantly get an increase in lead generation, higher level of engagement, and more sales.

Watch Meetvio in action in this short video

Meetvio – Hosting Webinars Like A Pro

Meetvio has all the features you need for hosting webinars like a pro. Check out the full feature list here!

Quickly set up and run meetings, webinars, and autowebinars

Support for up to 500 simultaneous participants

Support up to 5 simultaneous presenters

Voice to text processing for searchable webinars (Unique feature)

Unique SLACK like chat provides the best engagement even in the busiest of webinars and events. Meetvio provides extended chat support like email follow up for ongoing communication, public chat, private chat or remove chat privacy settings, invite colleagues to help manage chat during busy webinars, downloadable post-events chat transcripts.

Fully mobile responsive – optimized for mobile viewing, scalable chat for a user-friendly experience

Landing and registration pages that are split-tested for guaranteed results. These are customizable – You can edit text, buttons, fields, colors, and just about everything.

Easily embed promotional videos, teaser videos, and thank you videos to your landing and registration pages. Meetvio supports YouTube, Vimeo, and the platform’s own recordings.

Customizable pre-and-post event email reminders included

Meetvio has a unique calendar view where you can see what you have planned, with whom, and when. Ability to switch back to the conventional view also. You can quickly create additional events at times that best suit you and your attendees.

Meetvio easily and seamlessly integrates with all necessary apps and software that you may need to get the best results. Supports major autoresponders – Mailchimp, Aweber, GetResponse, Active Campaign, Sendlane, Sendiio , Mailvio. Also integrates with Zapier and registrant’s Google Calendar, iCalendar, Outlook.

Ultra-low video and audio latency

Share a full screen or select a specific tab to share

Full camera support including external cameras

Detailed event statistics including who dropped out and when

Option to broadcast to Facebook Live simultaneously with the hosted event

Option to send SMS reminders for registrants

Built-in complete pre-webinar check

Fully browser-based. Nothing to install or download

Webinars are the most preferred marketing platform to generate leads, build brand authority and scale up a business. And Meetvio is an internet marketer-friendly webinar platform.

