Commission Gorilla 3.0 Review

In this review, I’ll be covering on what exactly the Commission Gorilla software does, for whom it’s meant, so that you can take an informed decision before purchasing the latest version 3.0 of the software.

What Is Commission Gorilla 3.0?

Commission Gorilla 3.0 is a web based, affiliate promotion page builder that has been developed exclusively for affiliate marketers.

The software has a whole range of conversion boosting features, along with a bonus management system plus an in-depth reporting and analytics engine.

A number of affiliates are aware that offering a bonus along with any promotion will generate bigger commissions and higher sales. It’s a fact that offering a bonus will boost your commissions.

Even though offering a bonus makes you more cash, it’s not easy. You need to create bonus pages. Doing this right takes a lot of time, skill, and money.

Not everybody will have the resources to create the kind of professional pages that can get more conversions.

Commission Gorilla 3.0 is an incredible internet marketing software system that literally creates high-response bonus offer pages, delivery pages, and more – all done easily using simple drag and drop technology.

The software drastically reduces the time and effort that’s required to create promo pages and incorporates / automates many affiliate marketing strategies.

Commission Gorilla 3.0 – Create High Converting Bonus Pages

Here’s a quick review of some cool features of this amazing bonus page builder:

Point & Click WYSIWYG Editor – With Commission Gorilla 3.0 forget about coding or designing – You don’t need to know anything about that. All you gotta do is – point and click your mouse to stunning, high-converting bonus offer pages. You have the ability to drag in images, insert videos, and also create custom, high-impact call-to-action buttons. You won’t find a better way to create beautiful web pages!

– With Commission Gorilla 3.0 forget about coding or designing – You don’t need to know anything about that. All you gotta do is – point and click your mouse to stunning, high-converting bonus offer pages. You have the ability to drag in images, insert videos, and also create custom, high-impact call-to-action buttons. You won’t find a better way to create beautiful web pages! Bonus Library – If you’re like many affiliates who frequently like to reuse bonuses, then this software makes it very easy. It allows you to build and store bonus building blocks inside the bonus library. You can then just drag and drop these bonuses into your bonus pages.

– If you’re like many affiliates who frequently like to reuse bonuses, then this software makes it very easy. It allows you to build and store bonus building blocks inside the bonus library. You can then just drag and drop these bonuses into your bonus pages. Free Hosting Of Bonus Offer Pages – If you don’t have a website, no problem. Commission Gorilla 3.0 will host your bonus offer pages at no extra charges. Or you have the option to upload them to your site directly. It even includes a WP plug-in that makes uploading pages to a WordPress site a breeze.

– If you don’t have a website, no problem. Commission Gorilla 3.0 will host your bonus offer pages at no extra charges. Or you have the option to upload them to your site directly. It even includes a WP plug-in that makes uploading pages to a WordPress site a breeze. Save Time With Automated Bonus Delivery – While creating a bonus page, Commission Gorilla creates a delivery page at the same time. You can even drag and drop in the pre-written text to create pages even faster. This is a huge time saver, which means a lot during a fast-moving product launch!

– While creating a bonus page, Commission Gorilla creates a delivery page at the same time. You can even drag and drop in the pre-written text to create pages even faster. This is a huge time saver, which means a lot during a fast-moving product launch! Clone Pages Fast – Once a high-performing promotion page is created, you can clone the page, tweak it for another offer, and the bonus page will be ready in minutes.

– Once a high-performing promotion page is created, you can clone the page, tweak it for another offer, and the bonus page will be ready in minutes. Built-In Dashboard Stats – Ability to track high-performing pages just by looking at the built-in stats. So you’ll know what pages work for sure!

– Ability to track high-performing pages just by looking at the built-in stats. So you’ll know what pages work for sure! Social Share Buttons – By using the built-in social share buttons, promoting your new bonus page becomes very easy. You can build your page and start promoting it. You can also drag and drop these social share buttons into bonus pages!

The list of more cool features of Commission Gorilla 3.0 keeps going since you get other features that include attention bars, exit pop-ups, and countdown timers which make the most of your traffic and increases your conversion rates.

You’ll even get a cool collection of DFY bonuses to use during your very next promotion!

Conclusion: Commission Gorilla 3.0 Review

Most HTML editors available today are difficult to use, have a big learning curve, and they’re not specifically designed for creating direct-response sales pages.

Commission Gorilla 3.0 is totally different since it’s designed with affiliate marketers in mind.

The software makes it very easy to create promo pages – it’s just drag and drop!

Whatever is your skill level or background, you too can create high-converting bonus offer pages!

While Commission Gorilla 3.0 software is perfect for creating affiliate bonus pages, it isn’t just for affiliates. You can also use it to create bonus pages for your own products.

It can also be used to create coupons, or other special offers for other online or offline businesses. It’s even flexible enough for creating contest pages, lead pages, and lot’s more.

The best part of this content marketing tool is…

You don’t require a website of your own!

You don’t need any web design skills and don’t need to know anything about coding

You don’t require a massive budget and there is no need for hiring expensive web designers

If you opt for the Commission Gorilla Pro version, you’ll receive super power-up add-on features too!

The bottom line is you won’t find anything better than Commission Gorilla 3.0 software to get your bonus pages up and running fast.

I would give this software a two-thumbs rating since it’s the fastest and easiest way to get your promotion pages up and running.

