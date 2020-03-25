Ads2List – Get Leads From Google Ads & YouTube Ads

Ads2List is a unique web based software that lets you get leads from Google Ads and YouTube Ads, and automatically sends those leads directly to your autoresponders.

Ads2List, the powerful lead generation software adds the missing piece in a list building method you have never tried before – Google Lead Gen Ads. It’s a new Ad campaign goal that Google introduced in December of 2019.

You can run Google Lead Gen Ads on Google and YouTube that allows your targeted audience to give you their email address and phone number without forcing them to sign up on your website.

However, there was no way to bring those leads into your autoresponders. Ads2List software is the only way to grab those leads to your autoresponders from Google Ads and YouTube Ads.

Ads2List gives Lead Gen Ads the code backend that sends leads straight to the autoresponder. Every lead goes straight into the autoresponder without you having to do anything.

Ads2List Plus Google Lead Gen Ads – Leads To Autoresponder

Google Lead Gen Ads are ultra powerful. Visitors can sign up to your list by just clicking a button

This is how Google Lead Gen Ads work:

Visitors see your ad, they click on it, and they will be signed up into your autoresponder ( Ads2List supports all popular autoresponders including Sendiio )

No one needs to fill their Email address

Visitors are taken to your landing page after sign up not before.

Checkout these unique features of Ads2List for the simplest method of list building :

Directly connect to your Google Ads

Connects to your favorite autoresponder

Anyone that signs up through your Ads is added straight into your autoresponder list

It’s not easy to get the leads into an autoresponder. You either got to code it yourself or pay for a software that will do the job for you. Both these methods are very expensive. Ads2List makes it really easy to get your leads

Your leads are grabbed into your autoresponder with just a single click. No one has to even type in their email addresses.

Big boost for your list building – Even before you get visitors to a landing page you have already got them in your list.

You can scale up your converting offers and get hundreds or even thousands of leads per day.

Ads2List is completely automatic – You set it up once and it just works. Visitors are signed up continuously without you having to look at things again.

Works with every niche – It doesn’t matter what niche you are promoting, Google has the audience for you to target and get the leads.

Free training that shows you step-by-step of exactly how to set up effective Lead Gen Ads

Ads2List is the simplest method of list building on Google and YouTube plus the most effective so far. This method is still under utilized because Google Lead Gen ads require a code backup, they are still fresh.You can still grab those leads first!

