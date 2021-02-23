Best JV Review

10xSocial – Facebook Messenger Marketing App

Here is a Facebook messenger marketing app called 10xSocial that can automatically send personal video messages and email follow-ups from inside Facebook messenger.

Since offline and online businesses have started engaging their audiences through Facebook messenger, you can now utilize the power of videos inside of messenger.

With 10xSocial messenger marketing app, you can now

  • Schedule free Facebook ad videos that can capture emails
  • Send personalized video messages that engage, build lists and drive traffic
  • Freely host or store your videos on Facebook
  • Scale your traffic, leads, and sales 10x by combining the power of videos, emails, and SMS

If you have been struggling to drive traffic and get customers to your business, then the results you get with the 10xSocial app will just blow you away!

See It In Action Here!

10xSocial – Send Video Messages From Facebook Messenger

Take a look below at the features of this Facebook Messenger marketing app.

  • 10xSocial automatically sends personal video messages and email follow-ups from inside Facebook Messenger
  • Send broadcast messages – video message, audio message, voice message, image message, carousel message, survey message
  • Boost traffic, engagement, and leads using personalized automation
  • Get 10x more leads, sales, and results by combining the power of video, SMS, and email
  • Send, schedule, record, convert, combine and create automated video messages without any tech skills
  • Schedule/send follow up emails automatically
  • Schedule/send follow up SMS with just 1 click in Facebook Messenger
  • Text to speech converter in any language. 10xSocial can convert any text into audio in any language and schedule it as a response in a chat
  • Chatbot AI – reply to contacts who message you on your phone or emails during the chat
  • Post composer – the most powerful Facebook list building and traffic post creator
  • 10xSocial has a tool called Comment Guards that responds to user’s comments on your Facebook fan page with highly interactive content. You can then turn your engaged Facebook fans who are commenting on your posts into contacts. This enables you to build a list fastly.
  • Turn your engaged Facebook fans who are commenting on your posts into contacts!
  • Invite Facebook fans to stay in touch as a subscriber. Target and segment subscribers automatically
  • 1-click integration with SMS providers
  • 10xSocial easily connects with any major autoresponder
  • Facebook hidden videos finder – search thousands of relevant hidden videos in every niche
  • Boost post reach by embedding posts on websites, blogs, and business pages
Watch Demo Video Here!
10xSocial Facebook messenger marketing app

How This Facebook Messenger Marketing Software Can Benefit You?

10xSocial is the first-of-its-kind Facebook Messenger marketing software that:

  • Ensures that you never lose traffic, leads, and sales again on Facebook
  • Enables businesses to warm their leads by scheduling follow up SMS, emails, and Facebook messenger messages to their inbox on autopilot
  • Follow up with the leads by using SMS and emails in a unique way
  • Facebook personas for creating customer service bots
  • Excellent software for publishing and selling video courses
  • 10xSocial provides the most advanced and effective text-to-speech software for marketing
  • Enables you to create and run surveys on autopilot
  • Send your leads info about your products, services, and promotions

10xSocial is the perfect marketing app for affiliate marketers, digital marketers, local marketers, coaches, course creators, and entrepreneurs.

Get The 10xSocial App Here

