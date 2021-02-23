10xSocial – Facebook Messenger Marketing App

Here is a Facebook messenger marketing app called 10xSocial that can automatically send personal video messages and email follow-ups from inside Facebook messenger.

Since offline and online businesses have started engaging their audiences through Facebook messenger, you can now utilize the power of videos inside of messenger.

With 10xSocial messenger marketing app, you can now

Schedule free Facebook ad videos that can capture emails

Send personalized video messages that engage, build lists and drive traffic

Freely host or store your videos on Facebook

Scale your traffic, leads, and sales 10x by combining the power of videos, emails, and SMS

If you have been struggling to drive traffic and get customers to your business, then the results you get with the 10xSocial app will just blow you away!

Take a look below at the features of this Facebook Messenger marketing app.

Send broadcast messages – video message, audio message, voice message, image message, carousel message, survey message

Boost traffic, engagement, and leads using personalized automation

Get 10x more leads, sales, and results by combining the power of video, SMS, and email

Send, schedule, record, convert, combine and create automated video messages without any tech skills

Schedule/send follow up emails automatically

Schedule/send follow up SMS with just 1 click in Facebook Messenger

Text to speech converter in any language. 10xSocial can convert any text into audio in any language and schedule it as a response in a chat

Chatbot AI – reply to contacts who message you on your phone or emails during the chat

Post composer – the most powerful Facebook list building and traffic post creator

10xSocial has a tool called Comment Guards that responds to user’s comments on your Facebook fan page with highly interactive content. You can then turn your engaged Facebook fans who are commenting on your posts into contacts. This enables you to build a list fastly.

Turn your engaged Facebook fans who are commenting on your posts into contacts!

Invite Facebook fans to stay in touch as a subscriber. Target and segment subscribers automatically

1-click integration with SMS providers

10xSocial easily connects with any major autoresponder

Facebook hidden videos finder – search thousands of relevant hidden videos in every niche

Boost post reach by embedding posts on websites, blogs, and business pages

How This Facebook Messenger Marketing Software Can Benefit You?

10xSocial is the first-of-its-kind Facebook Messenger marketing software that:

Ensures that you never lose traffic, leads, and sales again on Facebook

Enables businesses to warm their leads by scheduling follow up SMS, emails, and Facebook messenger messages to their inbox on autopilot

Follow up with the leads by using SMS and emails in a unique way

Facebook personas for creating customer service bots

Excellent software for publishing and selling video courses

10xSocial provides the most advanced and effective text-to-speech software for marketing

Enables you to create and run surveys on autopilot

Send your leads info about your products, services, and promotions

10xSocial is the perfect marketing app for affiliate marketers, digital marketers, local marketers, coaches, course creators, and entrepreneurs.